Verneice "Ronnie" Teasley
WATERBURY, CT. - Verneice "Ronnie" Teasley passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Verniece was the devoted wife of the late Charles Teasley, Jr. Mrs. Teasley was born in Elizabeth City, North Carolina on February 22, 1946 to the late Herman and Lenora B. Reid.
Mrs. Teasely graduated from P.W. Moore High School in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and continued her education at the College of the Albemarle with a concentration in accounting. She enjoyed employment at several agencies which allowed her to utilize her accounting capabilities. Mrs. Teasely spent her adult life residing in Waterbury, Connecticut and thoroughly traveling extensively to both domestic and international destinations. She was surrounded by Jehovah's Witnesses her entire life.
Verneice greatest joy was spoiling her special niece, Aresta, and nephews, Winfred, Obee and Keith. Her sisters and brothers will forever cherish her memory; Ernesta Turner, Reba Turner (Carlton), Tammy Reid, Larnetta Brothers (Lindale), Ronnia Spence (Morrell), Tarrie Reid (Angela), Melvin Reid (Eula), Arnell Reid (Gina), and Montre Reid. She is survived by two beautiful grandchildren, Charles Teasley V and Taylor Teasley of Bloomfield, Connecticut. She will be dearly missed by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Ann Teasley, and sister-in-law Hazel Arnold, and brothers-in-laws Lawrence Teasley, James Teasley and Alan Teasley. She leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Mrs. Teasley was predeceased by her stepson, Charles Jerome Teasley IV; one sister, Jane Basnight Byrd; and one brother, Winfred D. Hughes.
Due to the State of Emergency, COVID-19 travel restrictions, and restricted assembly of people, the Memorial Service for Mrs. Verneice Teasley will be held at a later date.
