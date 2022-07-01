Mr. Vernon Reid, Jr., age 80 of Elizabeth City, NC, departed from this earthly life on Monday, June 27, 2022, at his residence. Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Corner Stone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, NC. Interment will follow in Dove's Landing Cemetery, Elizabeth City. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. He leaves to cherish his loving memories one daughter, Lilly Antoinette Reid of Elizabeth City, NC; one granddaughter, Brittney Vernae' Hinton of Richmond, VA; three sisters-in-law, Earlene Sivels of Brooklyn, NY, Phyllis Rouse of Durham, NC and Rita Gibbs (Stanley) of Elizabeth City, NC; two brothers-in-law, James Rouse of Elizabeth City, NC and Curtis Rouse, Jr., (Jen) of Brooklyn, NY; one great niece, Carma Green-Noel (Mike) of Raleigh, NC and a nephew-in-law, Clinton Alexander of Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.