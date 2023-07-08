Veronica H. Gubbs

Veronica Christine Herndon Gubbs, age 62, of Moyock, NC, passed away June 28th 2023 after a 21-year battle with cancer. She was born on January 10th 1961 in West Chester, Pennsylvania to the late Doctor John Francis Herndon and Marjorie Leona Benson Herndon. Veronica refused to let cancer define her life. She was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to her devoted husband, Howard Douglas Gubbs, for 30 wonderful years. Together they shared a lifetime of love and cherished memories. Veronica was a dedicated mother and leaves behind her daughter, Megan Wood, and her sons Shane Gubbs, Jonathan Clark, and Christopher Clark. She was a source of unwavering support for her children. She provided guidance and always encouraged them to pursue their dreams, to find happiness, and to excel at whatever they choose to do in life. “Whether the task be big or small, do it well or not at all.” In addition to her children, Veronica leaves behind her five grandchildren. Veronica adored her grandchildren and took great joy in in watching them grow. She treasured every moment spent with them. She created lasting memories that will be remembered for generations to come. Veronica is a veteran of the United States Navy; rising to become a Hull Technician second class and an accomplished high-pressure welder. She conducted numerous essential repairs on US Naval Warships. She was deployed in theater for the entirety of Desert Shield and Desert Storm where she earned various campaign and service decorations as well as earning pistol marksmanship. As a result of this deployment her health unexpectedly started to decline in the 1990’s. She was eventually diagnosed with Gulf War Syndrome leading to her being medically retired as a permanently disabled veteran. During the course of 30 years in Moyock, Veronica had devoted thousands of hours to volunteering. Whether it be in the schools, with senior citizens, or the youth of Currituck County, Veronica impacted countless lives in an encouraging way. She continued that care for others throughout her palliative care these last two and a half years. She spent her free time crocheting countless hats, scarves, and more for the oncology clinic and patients at Portsmouth Naval, where she was being treated. Veronica also crocheted numerous stuffed animals for the pediatric oncology clinic at Portsmouth in hopes to bring comfort and hope to those children and their family. She will be well remembered. From 2002 to 2023, Veronica adamantly refused to turn her life over to cancer. In 2020 she was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and began palliative care with nearly weekly chemotherapy and other treatments; refusing to let cancer have the upper hand. In June 2023 the cancer had become so prevalent throughout her body that chemotherapy was no longer possible. Veronica decided it was time to go home and stay there as nothing else could be done medically to help her. After less than two weeks of hospice, Veronica passed to a peaceful, pain free place. She was the bedrock of our family. She provided a living example of compassion, understanding, empathy, and charity. Traits her children still aspire to emulate. Her family was her life. She had depths of strength and endurance throughout her life and battle with cancer that we all found awe inspiring. She was a truly remarkable lady. Veronica had a way of making each of us feel special. Whether this was by being the loudest in the stands at her children’s extracurricular activities, by placing birthday decorations in the children’s room during the night so it would be the first thing they saw in the morning, by stopping whatever she was doing to listen, care, and provide guidance. She was endlessly understanding and patient. She always took many photos for us to have keepsakes and reminders of good times. She provided small pockets of happiness during life’s difficult times. The list of the little special things she did for us is nearly endless. She enjoyed nature immensely. You could often find Veronica planting, gardening, or hiking. She will be remembered in every new spring bloom and in every autumn leaf that falls. Her loved ones will cherish the gardens she left and think of her every time a new plant is planted. As her husband for over 30 years, she was my confidant, my wife, and most importantly my best friend. She is the strongest, gentlest, most compassionate, and most beautiful woman I have ever known. I Love You Always and although I know you have eternal peace and are no longer in constant pain, I miss you terribly. According to Veronica’s wishes, no service is to be held. This allows her loved ones to remember her in their own special ways and honor her life in a manner that brings them comfort. She will be remembered for her limitless compassion, her love for her family, her enduring spirit and strength, and the positive impact she has had on so many others, not only in her 30 years in Moyock but throughout her entire life. Veronica has been donating monthly to the Albemarle Food Bank for a long time. In lieu of flowers or other tokens of remembrance, she requested that memorial donations be made to Food Bank of the Albemarle, 109 Tidewater Way, Elizabeth city, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Gubbs family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
