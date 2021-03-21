Master Chief Petty Officer Vestal Eugene “Butch” Roberts, USN, Ret., age 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. Born in Maysville, AR on April 12, 1945 to the late Vestel Robert and Velta Elam Roberts, he was the husband of Nancy Gay Roberts. Mr. Roberts served his country honorably in the U. S. Navy as a Cryptological Technician until retiring as a Master Chief after 30 years of active duty service. He was a member of the Ruritan Club. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Andrea Sonnabend and husband Tony of Clarksville, TN; a son, Bradley Roberts and wife Leah of Elizabeth City, NC; four grandchildren, Amanda, Alora, Kai and Beckham; and two great-grandchildren, Renn and Ryker. He was predeceased by his first wife of forty-seven years, Billie Cook Roberts and a son, Daniel Dean Roberts. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Corinth Baptist Church with the Rev. Lee Johnson officiating. Interment will be in Arlington National Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered for the family through one of our local florists by going directly to https://www.twifordfh.com/send-flowers/. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Roberts family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.