Victor V. Bowe

Victor “Pete” Bowe passed away on December 21, 2022. He was born on December 16, 1964 to William and Ilma Sharpe Bowe in Elizabeth City, NC. Among Pete’s many hobbies, one of his favorites was to ride his Harley and ‘let his hair blow in the wind.’ Pete had an incredible voice and loved to sing the Blues. Most of all, he is remembered for his big heart and beautiful smile. Despite battling a long chronic illness, he lit a room up with his upbeat personality and his joy in making others laugh. Pete was preceded in death by his niece Danielle Bowe and father William Bowe. Pete is survived by his wife Ann Mattingly-Bowe, their daughter Grace Bowe, his mother Ilma A. Bowe, sisters Ilma E. Bowe, Jacqueline Jennette and Nicole Brooks, brothers William (Nicole), Irwin (Toni), Michael, Elwood, Christopher and William Brooks, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. A viewing will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with service immediately following at Ezion Fair Baptist Church, 1400 B St., Wilmington, DE.
