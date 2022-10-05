Vida Goodwin

Vida Lane Goodwin
EDENTON - Vida Smith Lane Goodwin, 85, of 822 Cabarrus Street, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022 in ECU Health Chowan Hospital, Edenton.
Mrs. Goodwin was born in Chowan County on July 25, 1937, and was the daughter of the late Merrill Thomas, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Chappell Lane. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Wilford Powell Goodwin, Sr., a sister, Seva Lane, a brother, Merrill Lane, Jr., and by a daughter-in-law, Michelle Goodwin.
A homemaker, many remember her for her many years of babysitting young children in the community. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Surviving are her two daughters, Susan Elaine Goodwin of Edenton and Minnie Frances Goodwin Chappell (husband, Brian) of Tyner; two sons, Wilford Powell "J.R." Goodwin, Jr. and Charles Allen Goodwin (wife, Susan), both of Edenton; three grandchildren, Wesley Brandon and Brandy Michelle Goodwin, and Gideon Thomas Chappell; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastor Frank Halsey, Jr. Burial will follow in the Lane Family Cemetery, Drinking Hole Road, Belvidere. Friends may visit with the family Wednesday from 6 to 7 p.m. in the funeral home and all other times at the residence.
Memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Cancer Society or to a charity of one's choice.
