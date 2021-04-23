Vincent W. Mercer, Jr., age 83, of Elizabeth City, NC went to his Heavenly home on April 21, 2021 at 8:37 a.m. at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with family members by his side. He was a Christian and attended Trinity Baptist Church. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on May 3, 1937 to the late Vincent W. Mercer, Sr. and Margaret Pritchard Mercer. He is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Dorothy. Mr. Mercer retired from Naval Air Station & Rework Facility after thirty-five years of service as an aircraft electrician and maintenance electrician and also retired from the Naval Reserves at the rank of Chief Petty Officer after twenty years of service. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Teresa M. Godfrey and husband Ray of Nixonton; two sons, Michael Mercer and wife Jennifer of Elizabeth City, NC and Jeffrey Mercer of New Milford, CT; two step-granddaughters, Jessica Stokely (Chris Stanton) and Christy Whedbee and husband, Chuck; three step-great granddaughters, Madison, Trinity and Teagan; and lots of nieces, nephews, and cousins all over the country. The family would like to say thank you to family and friends for the many prayers and acts of kindness and phone calls during this difficult time. And a thank you to the staff of the 3rd Floor at the hospital that gave him excellent care. Thank you also to the Cafeteria staff for taking care of the family with delicious food so they could stay by his side. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor James Harrington officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 2290 Peartree Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Mercer family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.