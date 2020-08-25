Virgil Frazier, Jr.

Virgil Ironal Frazier, Jr.
ELIZABETH CITY - Virgil Ironal Frazier, Jr., 76, of Elizabeth City, NC, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in Moyock, NC. Virgil was born in Elizabeth City to the late Alice and Virgil I. Frazier, Sr. on May 2, 1944. He graduated from Southern High School in Durham and attended NC State University in Raleigh. He married Linda Anne Staples on August 7, 1965 in Shiloh, NC.
He worked as a lineman for VEPCO later known as Dominion Power for forty-one years and had a personal business as a licensed electrician. Virgil served in the Army National Guard and enjoyed farming as a hobby on the Staples' family farm in Camden County. He loved being outside and enjoyed nature.
Throughout his adult life, he competitively participated in drag racing, tractor pulling and stock car racing at Dixieland Speedway holding one seasonal championship. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Virgil is survived by his wife Linda, his daughter Donna Gregory (Johnnie) and his son Damon Frazier (Amy). He has four grandchildren: Alexa Jaye Gregory, Landon Gregory, Kaitlyn Frazier and Pierce Frazier. Also, he is survived by five sisters: Ronda Rice of Durham, NC; Chandra Cudic of Gray Court, SC; Karla Frazier of Marietta, GA; Andrea Henne of Fort Valley, GA and Kim Shurling of Marietta, GA.
A casual visitation with the family will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at the residence, 1707 Ulster Drive. Considering the health of others, the gathering will be outside. Upon Virgil's wishes, there will be a private family ceremony at a later date.
The family of Virgil I. Frazier wishes to extend sincere gratitude to Dr. Lynn Butler of Chesapeake Regional Primary Care in Elizabeth City, Community Hospice of Elizabeth City and the Currituck House in Moyock.
Memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate . Virgil has always highly respected those who dedicate their lives in serving and protecting our great nation.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.