Virginia Faye Harney Davis
ELIZABETH CITY - Celebration of life for Virginia Faye Harney Davis will be Saturday October 3,2020 at 2:00 at Stallings Funeral Home. Rev Timothy Stallings Sr Eulogy. Visitation will be Friday October 2,2020 at Stallings Funeral Home from 5 to 7.
She is the daughter of the late Luke and Lydia Harney. She was a hard working and dedicated mother and grandmother. She attended school in Camden County and further her education at College of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City NC. where she obtained her certification as a nursing assistant. She a member of Grace Church.She is preceded in death by her daughter Eulanda Armstrong.
She leaves to cherish her memories One son Walter Davis III, three sisters Hattie Bouey(Late James), Patricia Ferebee(Ervin), Edna Land(Leon), two brothers Richard Harney, Luck Harney(Late Linda), 8 grandchildren, a host of nieces nephews and cousins and friends and one special friend Calvin Brite.