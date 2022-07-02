Virginia Flora Hall Wood departed this life on June 30, 2022 at her home, Greenfield in Edenton, NC. Virginia was born on December 13, 1930 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late John Hubbard Hall, Sr. and Alice Virginia Flora Hall. She was the wife of the late Thomas Benbury Haughton Wood, Sr. and the sister of the late John H. (Skipper) Hall, Jr. Virginia was a graduate of Elizabeth City High School, Saint Mary's College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She taught English and History in Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Schools, the US Army Base in Kitzingen, Germany, The Albemarle School, Chowan Academy, Edenton-Chowan Schools and College of the Albemarle. Virginia was a lifelong Episcopalian, a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America and the Daughters of the American Revolution. Survivors include a daughter, Flora Hall Wood Davis and her husband, Charles Edward Davis, III and their daughters, Virginia Flora Hall Davis and Marthanne Campbell Davis; a son, Benbury Wood, Jr and his wife, Jennifer Culberson Wood, and their son, Harcourt Allen Settle; and a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Gillam (Sis) Hall. Other survivors include, Carroll Gillam Hall and spouse, Bradley Alexander Crittenden, William Tuttle Hall and spouse, Christine Bui Hall, Frank L. Williams, III and spouse Peggy L. Williams, Katherine Bridgers Williams, Elizabeth Williams Goode and spouse, Steven L. Goode, much beloved great nieces and great nephews and special cousins, Susie Cordon Karl, John Christoph Ehringhaus Cordon, Matilda (Tillie) and Mark Skoggard. A celebration of Virginia's full, joyful life will be held at Saint Paul's Episcopal Church, Edenton, NC at noon on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Burial and reception will follow at Greenfield immediately following the church service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St, Paul's Episcopal Church, Edenton, NC, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Albemarle, The Elizabeth Vann Moore Foundation, Amedisys Hospice, Plymouth, NC, St. Mary's School, Raleigh, NC or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.