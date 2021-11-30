Virginia Ford

Virginia 'Ginny' C. Ford
ELIZABETH CITY - Virginia 'Ginny' C. Ford, age 80, of Elizabeth City, NC died on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Oak Park, Illinois on August 25, 1941 to the late Jack and Jeanne Cleff. After graduating from Monmouth College in Illinois, she met her future husband, the late James J. Ford, Jr., and left Illinois for their first duty station. They started their family in Hawaii and the Coast Guard transferred them to Elizabeth City in 1965. Ginny was a member of City Road United Methodist Church and retired July 2005 from the Elizabeth City - Pasquotank Public School System after serving 30 years. She also served many years on the board of the Elizabeth City/Pasquotank Boys Club. She coached Little League for many years and enjoyed watching sports and coaching from the stands. She was a diehard Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bulls fan. Over the years she was known as the 'Windy City Gal' and affectionately called 'Ginny', 'Ms. Virginia', 'Dinny', Mom, Nana, Memaw, Grandmother, Baw Baw, and Gigi. She loved to read and spend time with family (near and far) and cherished friends and neighbors.
She was predeceased by a grandson, Joshua Ford.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Meads (Randy); sons, Jeff Ford (Melinda) and Danny Ford (Kathy); grandchildren, Jeremy Meads (Whitney), Dakota Ford (Nikki), Kayla Swayne (Brandon), Brandon Ford and Logan Ford; great grandchildren, Stella, Jaxton, Brodie, and Kyle and, faithful companion, Mr. Freckles.
A celebration service of Ginny's life will be held at City Road United Methodist Church, 511 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC with Pastor Sylvia Collins - Ball officiating on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2pm. The family will receive friends at 2652 Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to City Road United Methodist Church, 511 North Road Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mrs. Ford. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.