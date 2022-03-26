Virginia Jones

ELIZABETH CITY - Mrs. Virginia Perry Jones entered eternal rest on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at her residence in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. She was born June 22, 1924 to the late Harrison Perry and the late Mary Elizabeth Spellman Perry and the wife of the late William Henry Jones.
Celebration of Life Services will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 12:00 noon at Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Rev. Antonio Williams, Pastor/Eulogist. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Masks will be required for the service.
Mrs. Jones leaves to cherish her memories 1 daughter, Wilma Cheryl Tillman, Sterling Va., 2 grandsons, Marquise and Dondrea Tillman, Sterling, Va., a special niece, Ruth Ann Banks (Wallace), Elizabeth City, NC; Godson, Dr. Gerald Hill, Reidsville, NC, Goddaughter, Andrea Davis (Charles), Raleigh, NC, and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins family and friends.
