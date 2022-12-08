Virginia Mae Drolle Giarrusso, 75, of Elizabeth City, NC died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Brooklyn, NY February 16, 1947, to the late Max Drolle and Alice Samuelsen Drolle and was the widow of Roy Anthony Giarrusso. She was a home attendant for the handicapped. She is survived by a daughter, Linda Jean Sabatino (Salvator) of Holtsville, NY; a son, Roy Anthony Giarrusso, Jr., (Angela) of Old Trap NC; two sisters, Alice Cain Moshou of Hendersonville, NV, and Joan Marie Drolle of New Port Richey, FL; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was pre-deceased by a daughter, Frances Marie Demartino; a sister, Sally Ann Buck; and two brothers, David Roy Drolle and Max Millian Drolle, Jr. A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends in the funeral home lobby immediately following the service. The service will be live streamed at www.twifordfh.com/virginia-giarrusso. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Giarrusso family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mrs. Giarrusso or send flowers to the family, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.