Virginia Mae King

Virginia Mae Tarkington King, 84, of 104 Park Circle Rd., Elizabeth City, NC died Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born May 26, 1936 in Pasquotank County to the late Royce Gordon Tarkington and Virginia White Tarkington and was the widow of Lawrence King. She was a produce manager, a member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Holiness Church, and a life member of Women of the Moose. She enjoyed crocheting. She is survived by a daughter, Darline Herndon (Billy) of Richmond, VA; three sons, David King (Betty) of Hertford, NC, Phillip King of Elizabeth City, NC, and Royce King (Susan) of Greenville, NC; her grandchildren, Amie Smith, Amanda Pertgen; and a great-grandson, James Smith . She was predeceased by a granddaughter, Kaite Brady. The family will greet friends at the residence from 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021. Twiford Funeral Home, Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is assisting the King family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.