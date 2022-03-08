ELIZABETH CITY - Evelyn Virginia Williams Anderson Poulos, age 92 of Elizabeth City and Kill Devil Hills, NC died March 4, 2022 at the Landings of the Albemarle. A native of Pasquotank County, she was born December 16, 1929 to William Johnson Williams and Evelyn Williard Baker Williams and was the wife of the late Robert Earl Poulos. Her parents died when she was very young and she was raised by her uncle and aunt, the late Cecil and Lessie Pritchard and their family. Virginia enjoyed a long career with Colonial Stores. She later served as a Dare County Magistrate and volunteered at the Outer Banks Hospital. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; a fabulous cook and an avid reader. A beach lover from an early age, one of Virginia's great joys was officiating seaside weddings on the Outer Banks.
She is survived by her children, Howard Gerry Anderson of Elizabeth City, Kathy Anderson Weeks (Steve) of Southern Shores, Larry Webster Anderson (Sheila) of Belvidere, Karen Anderson Carlsen (Dennis) of Colington, and Andrew Garland Anderson (Angela) of Winterville; grandchildren, Lauren, Kristen (Nathan), Buddy, April, Sam, Anderson, Hayden, Kailey, Whitley, and Parker; great grandchildren, Virginia, Savannah, Ava, Olivia, Violet, Clayton and Evelyn; sister-in-law, Shirley Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Hersey Williams and Billy Old; stepdaughter, Johnnena Poulos Cannon; special cousins, John and Gardner Pritchard; and grandson, Nick.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm, Friday, March 11, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A private burial will be held at a later date. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Virginia Poulos. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
