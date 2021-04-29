Virginia Sears Croley, 92, of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Waterbrooke Nursing Home. She was born April 12, 1929 in Pasquotank County to the late Halsey Lee Sears and Helen Denby Sears. She graduated from Elizabeth City High School where she played clarinet. Upon graduation she attended The Kirby School of Cosmetology in Norfolk, VA and worked in downtown Elizabeth City. She later was the owner operator of Edgewood Beauty Shop for over forty years. She worked part-time for Guardian Care for twenty years as a beautician. She found working in the nursing home to be very rewarding. She was a lifelong member of The First Baptist Church where she taught the fifth-grade Sunday School for over fifty years, and sang in the choir. She also volunteered at the Albemarle Hospital for forty years. She loved flowers and enjoyed working in her yard where she kept beautiful flower beds. She enjoyed all sorts of crafts: sewing, furniture restoration, and ceramics. She once took a brick laying class at COA with her friend Sara White. She loved cross word puzzles and solving the daily CryptoQuip. Always a positive person, her motto was, “You can do it!” The family wishes to thank the staffs of Waterbrooke, Albemarle Homecare and Hospice, and Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation for their care of our mother. She is survived by two sons, Mark Croley of Elizabeth City, NC, and Tom Croley (Melanie) of Suffolk, VA; six grandchildren, Roy Marriner, Jack Croley, Tye Croley, Evan Croley, Blake Croley, and Molly (Grant) Walker; and one great granddaughter, Landry Elisabeth Walker. She was pre-deceased by two brothers, H. L. Sears and Ernest Sears. A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. F. Joe Griffith officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 300 West Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Croley family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.