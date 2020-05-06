Virginia Williams
MINERAL, VA. - Virginia Hale Satterfield Williams, age 100, formerly of Elizabeth City, NC died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the University of Virginia Medical Center, Charlottesville, VA. She was born in Danville, VA on November 1, 1919 to the late William Satterfield and Nellie Hale Satterfield and was the wife of the late Otis Lydell Williams. She was a member of Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church,was active for many years in the Women's Missionary Union and the Elizabeth City Senior Citizens Club.
She is survived by a daughter, Carol Jean Turner of VA; two sons, Dennis Williams (Cheri) and Kenny Williams (Cyndi) both of VA; a sister, Evelyn Webster of NY; nine grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and a great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by a son, Rodney L. Williams, a brother, Harold Satterfield,and a son in law, Bud Turner.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7,2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Ken Littleton. Memorial donations may be made to Ramoth Gilead Baptist Church, 1308 School House Rd., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Williams family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.