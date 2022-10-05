Virginia Wright

Virginia Caroline Wright
HERTFORD - Virginia Caroline Wright, 92, was born on September 27, 1930, and died peacefully on October 2, 2022.
Born in Currituck County, she was the daughter of the late C.A. Wright and Mattie Newbold Wright. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Charles N. Wright and wife, Pauline Coleman Wright; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She leaves behind a niece, Paula Wright Lipman and husband, Barry, and a host of friends.
A graduate of Dr. W.T. Griggs High School and Greensboro College, she lastly earned a Master of Music with Piano as her major instrument from Northwestern School of Music.
A longtime resident of Hertford, she began her ministry of music after hearing an Easter presentation in the sanctuary of Hertford United Methodist Church. Caroline started her music program at Hertford U.M.C. in September of 1958 following her participation with a work team in Europe over the summer. Her music program at Hertford U.M.C. started with adult and children choirs that also included many others from the community which helped bring area churches together. She faithfully served as an organist, pianist, flutist, and trumpeter at the church for 50 years. A certified Director of Music in the N.C. Conference of United Methodist Churches, she was also a member of the American Guild of Organists. She was instrumental as a teacher having taught music for 30 years at Hertford Grammar, Perquimans High, and Perquimans Central Schools. After her retirement from Hertford U.M.C., she played piano, organ, and flute at First Presbyterian Church in Edenton for seven years.
Her music and special programs were geared to give glory to God and bring people to Christ.
A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. in Powells Point Christian Church Cemetery, 197 Church Road, Harbinger.
Another service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Hertford United Methodist Church, and will be conducted by her pastor, The Rev. Gene Tyson. Friends may visit with the family in the social hall of the church immediately following the service on Sunday.
A special thanks is given to those friends and caregivers who were a part of her life and assisted her in so many ways throughout the years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her memory may be made to the organ fund at Hertford United Methodist Church, 200 Dobbs Street, Hertford, NC 27944.
Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.