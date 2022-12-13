Vivian Clementine Sharpe Trent was born on February 27, 1934, and transitioned to eternal life on December 6, 2022, at Howard County General Hospital in Columbia, Maryland. Vivian married Graham Trent in 1966 and subsequently had two children, Granette and Maria. She was a devoted wife until his death in 2006. Later, she relocated to Howard County, Maryland, to live near her daughters, son-in-law, and grandchildren. She will travel home to Hertford to be interred with Graham at Cedarwood Cemetary on December 17, 2022, at 11 AM. At the age of 12, she was baptized and became an active member of the Saunders Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She attended public schools in Perquimans County and graduated from Hertford High School as class valedictorian in 1951. She subsequently obtained a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from the Elizabeth City State Teacher’s College and a Masters in Guidance from New York University. While in college, she joined Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, which aligned with her commitment to a life of service. Vivian was an educator for over 35 years in the North Carolina Public School System. She never tired of teaching and serving young people. She taught Sunday School and led youth enrichment programs before and after her retirement. Vivian was civically-engaged and actively involved in the civil rights movement locally and nationally. She participated in the 1963 March on Washington and the Selma to Montgomery March in 1965. Until she could no longer do so, she was an active member and supporter of the NAACP, the Elizabeth City State University Alumni Association, the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, the North Carolina Democratic Party, and the National Association of University Women. Vivian ensured that her daughters had opportunities to fully develop into strong, loving, educated, and independent women. She was adventurous and exposed her daughters to the larger world with travel, cultural events, and recreational activities and ensured they obtained exceptional educational experiences. Vivian is best remembered for her loving spirit and kindness to others. She would provide students with clothes and personal care items and individuals in need with honest work and often a homecooked meal. An animal lover, she rescued numerous dogs and one cat, who became her loyal companions. Her home also served as a safe place for an extended family of relatives, teaching her girls the importance of family and community. Vivian lived her life in vibrant color, knowing that challenges and triumphs were equally demonstrative of God's love. She was a wonderful human being whose legacy lives through her family, former students, church family, and the community members whose lives she touched. While we will always be keenly aware of her absence, we are forever grateful for her presence in our lives. Vivian is survived by her brother Thomas "Skeet" Sharpe (Hattie); two daughters, Granette Trent and Dr. Maria Trent; a bonus son, Jacob Marlow (Deborah); her grandchildren, Safi and Hodari Hampton; nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends who became family through friendship.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.