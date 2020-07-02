Vivian Wilson

Vivian Mathis Wilson
ELIZABETH CITY - Vivian Mathis Wilson, age 80, of N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born on February 27, 1940 in Rocky Mount, NC to the late Oliver James Mathis and Grace Wall Mathis, she was the wife of Theodore Sawyer Wilson.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Cynthia Oakey (Richard) of Elizabeth City, NC; two sons, Timothy Wilson (Maria) and James Mathis all of Elizabeth City, NC; a sister, Virginia Bray of Elizabeth City; and three grandchildren, Ryan Oakey, Cassandra Wilson and Vanessa Wilson. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Wilson, and a brother, James Carlton Mathis.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3,2020 at Berea Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Jason Wise. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Berea Baptist Church, 2033 N. Road St., Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Wilson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.