Volanda Cain Watts

ELIZABETH CITY - Volanda Cain Watts, 57 of Elizabeth City, NC, died on Sunday May 17, 2020. Funeral will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Union Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Due to COVID 19, services are limited. Viewing will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

She leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Eugene Watts of the home; two children, Elise Landrum (James, III) of Elizabeth City, NC and Ethan Watts (Jenna) of Clayton, NC; seven grandchildren, Caylie Landrum, James Landrum, Martha Landrum, Verity Landrum, Shiloh Landrum, Caden Watts and Emily Watts; two siblings, William David Cain (Donna) of Albuquerque, NM and Wanda Cain is Elizabeth City, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Services will be streamed live at www.mitchellcares.com. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the family.

