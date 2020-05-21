Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High around 70F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain. Thunderstorms possible...mainly late. Low 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.