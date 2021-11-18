Vurnis Kennedy

Vurnis Tyrone Kennedy
ELIZABETH CITY - Vurnis Tyrone Kennedy, 70 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this earthly life on Friday October 12, 2021 at Autumn Care of Portsmouth.
Life Celebration Service will take place on Friday November 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel with Pastor J. Andre Turner, Officiating. A viewing will take place ONE HOUR prior to the service. Interment will follow at a later date in the Albert G. Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.
