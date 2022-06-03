W.H. "Billy" Harrell

William Henry "Billy" Harrell, 80, of 152 County Line Road, died Wednesday, June 1, 2022 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Mr. Harrell was born on February 22, 1942, and was the son of the late Joe Anderson Harrell and Bessie Smith Harrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Lois Virginia Harrell; sisters, Margaret Spruill and Beulah Harrell; and brothers, Johnny Ray and Joe Boy Harrell. A 1960 graduate of Perquimans County High, he was the retired owner of Billy Harrell Logging and Billy Harrell Trucking. He was a member of Yeopim Baptist Church. Surviving is his wife, Doris H. Harrell with whom he would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on June 10th, and their children, Donna H. Wheeler (husband, Louis) and Wanda H. Evans (husband, Lee), both of Tyner, and William H. Harrell, Jr. (wife, Debra) of Hertford; four grandchildren, Stephen Evans (wife, Layla), Alexis E. Bunch (husband, Paul), Lois Evans and Kaylee Evans; and a great-grandson, Leeland Evans. Also surviving are three sisters, Mary Julia Parrish and Eula Jordan, both of Edenton, and Myrtle Whitehurst of Monroe. Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, and will be conducted by Pastors Jay Rivenbark and Karl Head. The burial will be private in Beaver Hill Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home or all other times at the residence. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
