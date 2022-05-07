Wallace Davis, Jr.

CURRITUCK - Wallace Edgar "Dukie" Davis, Jr., age 91, of Currituck, NC died on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at his home. Born in Currituck County, NC on October 25, 1930 to the late Wallace E. Davis, Sr. and Margaret Murrell Davis, he was the husband of Carolyn Bundy Davis who he was married to for 70 years. He retired from Ford Motor Company and was a member of Pilmoor United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Mr. Davis was a member of the Masonic Lodge #463 AF & AM, served as Board Chairman of NAEFCU, and was a board member of the ABC Board Currituck and the Moyock Cemetery. He enjoyed woodcarving and training harness horses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Wallace (Wally) E. Davis, III (Joy) of Aydlett, NC and Gary Bundy Davis (Wanda) of Moyock, NC; five grandchildren, Justin Davis (Sarah), Brad Davis (Kelly), Caitlin Davis, Chloe Rose (Justin), and Connor Davis; and six great-grandchildren, Elliott Davis, Coralyn Davis, Harrison Davis, McKenzie Davis, Alexander Davis, and Carter Davis Rose. He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Hendrix.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jerry Cribb officiating. The family will greet visitors from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m immediately prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. Burial will be in Moyock Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Davis family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pilmoor United Methodist Church, 192 Courthouse Road, Currituck, NC 27929.
