Walter R. Berry
ELIZABETH CITY - Walter R. Berry, 91 departed from this earthly life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence in Elizabeth City, NC surrounded by his family.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Pastor Antonio Williams, Officiating.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Martha D. Berry of the home; six children, Charles R. Berry, Joanne (Berry) Rebell, John W. Berry, Brenda Berry, Deborah Delgardo (Casper) and Maryann Merrill; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and a host of of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Berry family.