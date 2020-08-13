Walter R. Berry

ELIZABETH CITY - Walter R. Berry, 91 departed from this earthly life on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence in Elizabeth City, NC surrounded by his family.

Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations with Pastor Antonio Williams, Officiating.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Martha D. Berry of the home; six children, Charles R. Berry, Joanne (Berry) Rebell, John W. Berry, Brenda Berry, Deborah Delgardo (Casper) and Maryann Merrill; twenty-two grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and a host of of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations is assisting the Berry family.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.