Walter Gregory

Walter Roland Gregory
ELIZABETH CITY - Walter Roland Gregory, 76, of 575 Ownley Road, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, in his home.
Mr. Gregory was born in Pasquotank County on October 31, 1943, and was the son of the late John Napoleon and Eva Mae Cartwright Gregory. A veteran, he had served in the Army National Guard. For many years he was employed with PET Dairy and later with Waste Industries.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Martha "Sissy" Probst (Bob) and an infant sister, Hattie Pearl Gregory; a brother, John Douglas Gregory; and by brothers-in-law, Belvin Eure and Milton Cartwright.
Surviving are his two daughters, Sherry Lynne Gregory of Elizabeth City and Janet Marie Williamson; two grandsons, Logan Gregory Williamson and Landon Lee Williamson, all of Fayetteville; a sister, Gloria Cartwright; a brother, Daniel Gregory (Sandra), all of Hertford; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Brickhouse of Elizabeth City; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.
A private memorial service will be held on Wednesday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by Minister Ray Eure. Friends may join the family at the residence.
The family wishes to express their deep appreciation to his home care providers and to Dr. Ronald McKechnie for the excellent care given during their time of need.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to any chapter of the American Heart Association, or online at www.heart.org
