Walter Lank Norman, age 81, of Country Club Road, Camden, NC died on Thursday, December 31, 2020 at his home. He was born in Camden County, NC on February 3, 1939 to the late Lank Norman, Jr. and Jane Rebecca Winslow Norman. Walter was a skilled carpenter and worked in construction before his retirement. He is survived by a brother, Bobby Norman of Camden; a niece, Debrah Hutto and husband Tim of Elizabeth City; and great niece, Kathryn of Elizabeth City. No services are planned. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Norman family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.