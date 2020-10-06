Walter Allen Leonard
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Walter Allen Leonard, 67 died October 4, 2020 in Elizabeth City, NC of natural causes. Walter was a longtime resident of Grandy, NC before his illness.
Walter was the son of the late William Leonard and the late Shirley Moore Leonard and was employed mostly in construction work. He never married.
Walter is survived by this two brothers; Keith Leonard of the Outer Banks and William Leonard of Florida and other extended family members.
In accordance with his own simple directives, Walter will be cremated and there will be no services. Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com.