Walter Roberts, III

Walter Fulton Roberts, III
PLYMOUTH - Walter Fulton Roberts III age 50, of Plymouth, NC died Friday January 7, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Greenville, NC on February 12, 1971 to Walter Fulton Roberts, Jr. and Diane Strickland Roberts. Fulton was a an IT (information technology) specialist with East Carolina Supply Company. He loved live music,coffeehouses and trying new foods. New Orleans was his favorite vacation spot. He was a talented musician and enjoyed playing and collecting guitars. He was a devoted son, brother, grandson and a doting uncle.
In addition to his parents, Walter and Diane, Fulton is survived by his sister, Anissa Roberts Potter and husband Lee; nephews, Grayson Potter and Jack Potter; aunts, Carol R. Creekmore (Ted) and Cynthia Strickland Sykes; numerous cousins and his East Carolina Supply family. Fulton will be missed by his beloved cat, Rebecca. He was preceded in death by a sister, Heather Elizabeth Roberts; grandparents, Joe and Martha Strickland and Walter and Sarah Roberts; and uncle, Joe Strickland, Jr.
A funeral will be held at 3:00 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel, officiated by Rev. Vicki Woolard. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the funeral home lobby. A private burial will be held in the Roberts Family Cemetery, Shawboro, NC. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Roberts. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com . In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Fulton may be made to Plymouth United Methodist Church or any humane society. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome .