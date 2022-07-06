...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values of around 105.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Wanda S. Forbes, 75, of Camden, NC, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 8, 1946 in Currituck, NC to the late Sam Willie Sanderlin and Ida Mae Forbes Sanderlin Brooker and was the wife of Joe Forbes. Wanda retired from the Camden County School system as an Assistant Finance Officer, a member of Eastern Star EC#44, a member of Providence Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Wendy Overton (Bryan) of Elizabeth City; 2 grandchildren, Will and Wes Overton of Elizabeth City; 1 sister, Debra S. Williams (Bob) of Currituck; 2 brothers, Sam W. Sanderlin of Currituck, and Craig Brooker (Debbie) of Green Cove Springs, FL; 3 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sanders (Garland) of Elizabeth City, Doris Sample (Vincent) of Richmond, VA, and Janice Rich of Ithaca, NY; and numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews. Wanda is predeceased by a brother, Keith Brooker; and stepmother, Laura Mae Sanderlin, with whom she was very close; sister-in-law, Debbie Sanderlin; and brother-in-law, Bobby Forbes. The family would like to thank the 2nd and 3rd floor nurses and staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Hospice for their kindness and attention to Wanda. There will be a memorial service Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard and Pastor John D. Forbes officiating. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camden Education Foundation, Bill Roper Scholarship, 174 N 343N, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forbes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.
