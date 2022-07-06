Wanda S. Forbes

Wanda S. Forbes, 75, of Camden, NC, died Saturday, July 2, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 8, 1946 in Currituck, NC to the late Sam Willie Sanderlin and Ida Mae Forbes Sanderlin Brooker and was the wife of Joe Forbes. Wanda retired from the Camden County School system as an Assistant Finance Officer, a member of Eastern Star EC#44, a member of Providence Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Wendy Overton (Bryan) of Elizabeth City; 2 grandchildren, Will and Wes Overton of Elizabeth City; 1 sister, Debra S. Williams (Bob) of Currituck; 2 brothers, Sam W. Sanderlin of Currituck, and Craig Brooker (Debbie) of Green Cove Springs, FL; 3 sisters-in-law, Carolyn Sanders (Garland) of Elizabeth City, Doris Sample (Vincent) of Richmond, VA, and Janice Rich of Ithaca, NY; and numerous special cousins, nieces and nephews. Wanda is predeceased by a brother, Keith Brooker; and stepmother, Laura Mae Sanderlin, with whom she was very close; sister-in-law, Debbie Sanderlin; and brother-in-law, Bobby Forbes. The family would like to thank the 2nd and 3rd floor nurses and staff of Sentara Albemarle Medical Center and Albemarle Hospice for their kindness and attention to Wanda. There will be a memorial service Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Kevin Buzzard and Pastor John D. Forbes officiating. The family will receive visitors immediately following the service in the funeral home lobby. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Camden Education Foundation, Bill Roper Scholarship, 174 N 343N, Camden, NC 27921. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forbes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

