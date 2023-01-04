Wayne Thad Forehand, age 65, of Hertford, NC died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his son’s residence surrounded by family. He was born in Elizabeth City, NC on January 14, 1957 to the late Cecil Thad Forehand and Janie Marie Sawyer Forehand. Retired from Parkway Ag, he previously worked for Assured Construction and also C & H Oyster Bar. Wayne was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, the beach, and cooking at pig-pickings. He is survived by a daughter, Sarah Forehand of Virginia Beach, VA; a son, Christopher T. Forehand (Sallie) of Hertford, NC; two sisters, Elaine Trueblood (Fred) of Elizabeth City, NC and Cecilia Barrow of Rocky Mount, NC; and one grandchild, Ellie Marie Forehand. He was predeceased by a son, Matthew Thomas Forehand. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with Minister Kevin Reiver officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters, P. O. Box 2156, Norfolk, VA 23507. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Forehand family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com. To plant a tree in memory of Mr. Forehand, please visit www.TwifordFH.com/send-flowers.
