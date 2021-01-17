Wendell H. Copeland

Wendell Hope Copeland, 101, of Mark Drive, died Thursday, January 14, 2021. Mr. Copeland was born in Edenton on December 21, 1919, and other than his time in the military, he lived his entire life in his hometown. After serving in the Army during World War II, he began working at M.G. Brown Company as a sales clerk, and retiring as the manager after 40 years of employment. He was a member of Edenton Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Xenophon E. and Alethia Bland Copeland, his sister, Mary Lee Copeland, and by his brothers, Hugh B., Clyde X., and Elbert H. Copeland. Also in June of 2006, his wife, Frances Dail Copeland, died after nearly 60 years of marriage. Surviving are two daughters, Claire C. Phillips (husband, Bill), and Connie C. Scheel (husband, Lin), all of Edenton; two grandsons, Bryant Adams (wife, Janet) of Creswell, and Mark Adams of Wilmington; and four great-grandchildren, Madison, Ella, Bodie, and Saylor Hope Adams. A graveside funeral service will be held Sunday at 2:00 p.m. in Beaver Hill Cemetery and will be conducted by his pastor, The Rev. David Brooks. With the restrictions and precautions associated with the Covid-19 Pandemic, no formal visitation is being held, however friends may visit with the family at the gravesite immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing measures should be followed. Memorial contributions may be made to Edenton Baptist Church, 200 S. Granville Street, Edenton, NC 27932. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.
