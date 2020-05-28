Wendy Bogues

Wendy Lynette Bogues
ELIZABETH CITY - Wendy Lynette Bogues, 67 entered into eternal rest on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Wendy L. Bogues born 1953 in Elizabeth City, NC, daughter of late Alexander and Ella Mae Bogues. Moving to Waterbury, Conn, in 1954, Wendy attended Waterbury Public School System graduating from Wilby High School. Wendy furthered her education attending the American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York graduating in 1978. Wendy enjoyed talking, cooking, reading, encouraging & building the community and taking walks. Wendy has left her carbon footprint on this planet and will be miised by many people.
Wendy leaves her Twins, Julian & Julius Bogues (Janae); four grandchildren Branden Bogues, Mahoganee Bogues, Olivia McDonald and Alexander Bogues; two sisters, Ruth J. Moore and Carolyn, V. Humphrey; brothers, Mark T. Bogues; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Milton J. Gregory and William Cartwright.
Due to COVID-19 Celebration of Life service will take place at a later date.
Beach Rivers Funeral Home is expressing sympathy through sincere service to the Bogues family.