Wesley Norris

Wesley W. Norris
ELIZABETH CITY - Wesley Wood Norris, age 69, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Norfolk, VA on June 21, 1952 to the late William Melvin Norris and Charlotte Sawyer Norris, he was the husband of Janet DeBerry Norris. A retired automotive mechanic with Ford Motor Company, Mr. Norris was a member of Faith Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Darrell Wood Norris and Wesley Travis Norris; a sister, Sandra N. Riggs (Darrell); two brothers, Hersey B. Norris (Tracy) and Kevin L. Norris (Tammy); and four grandchildren, Skylar Bray, Taylor Norris, Breanne Norris, and Ashlyn Norris. He was predeceased by a daughter, Janie Lynn Norris and a sister, Theo Norris Bohn.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Faith Baptist Church, 113 Foxboro Drive, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 with Pastor Bryan Pease officiating. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the Norris family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P. O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.