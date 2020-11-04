Wilanna Alexander
MOYOCK - Wilanna Alexander, age 91, of Brumsey Road, Moyock, NC died Monday, November 2, 2020 at her home. Born in Currituck, NC on March 18, 1929 to the late Joseph Ferrell and Wilma Etter Ferrell, she was widow of Shelton Otto Alexander, Sr. Mrs. Alexander attended Hickory United Methodist Church and was a registered nurse (a graduate of Norfolk School of Nursing) working with the Chesapeake Public School System until her retirement.
She is survived by two daughters, Sharon Alexander Meade (Steven) and Elaine Alexander Goodwin all of Aydlett; a son, Shelton Otto Alexander, Jr. and wife Katherine of Chesapeake, VA; and a grandchild, Hunter Ford Alexander.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Moyock Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Scott Taylor officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Currituck County Emergency Medical Services, 2795 Caratoke Highway, Currituck, NC 27929. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Alexander family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.