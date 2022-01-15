Wilbert Brown

Wilbert Manlice "Piggy" Brown
JARVIBURG - Mr. Wilbert Manlice "Piggy" Brown, 67 of Jarvisburg, NC departed from this earthly life on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, NC.
He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Phyllis Brown of the home; one sister, Bishop Emma Jones (Ronald); one brother, Bennie Lindsey, Sr., (Haybecca); one special son, Milton Banks; one special daughter, Chantel Meekins (Marice); one aunt, Mary Ann Gallop; six grandchildren; six sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Pleasant Branch Missionary Baptist Church, Powells Point, NC where Rev. James McCoy is Pastor and his sister Bishop Emma Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Corinth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Professional Services of Comfort by Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.