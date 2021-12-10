Wilbert Simmons

Wilbert Earnest Simmons
ELIZABETH CITY - Mr. Wilbert Earnest "Chill-Will" Simmons, 62 departed from this earthly life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center, Elizabeth City, NC.
Life Celebration Services will take place on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Professional Services of Comfort has been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.