Wildon Burton Forbes

Wildon Burton Forbes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his residence. Born in Elizabeth City, NC, Wildon was a devoted family man who cherished spending time with his loved ones, especially his grandchildren. After graduating from Elizabeth City High School in 1951, Wildon served his country honorably in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He later continued his service in the U.S Naval Reserves as a Master Chief Avionic Technician, and subsequently in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves. Wildon dedicated many years of his life as an Aviation Technician for the Naval Air Rework Facility before retiring in 1987. He took great pride in his work and was known for his exceptional skills in his field. Outside of his professional life, Wildon had a passion for golfing and hunting, particularly duck hunting. These hobbies brought him joy, but nothing brought him greater happiness than being surrounded by his wonderful family. Wildon leaves behind his loving wife of sixty-eight years, Julianna Roper Forbes; their daughters, Karen L. Goodrich (Bruce) and Ellen Conner; grandchildren, Rebecca Hoeppner (Richard), Christopher Goodrich (Evelyn), Kalen Williams (Daniel), Corrine Conner Thomas (Justin), and Tammie Conner ; and great-grandchildren, Julianna Hoeppner, Nathan Hoeppner, Serena Lawrence, Jaxon Williams, Bradley Thomas, Hannah Thomas, Jason Thomas, and Adalynn Conner, who will forever carry their grandfather's memory in their hearts. Wildon also leaves behind his sister, Pattie Sharber, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Wildon will be remembered for his unwavering love and dedication to his family, his strong work ethic, and his service to his country. His kind spirit and warm smile will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. A funeral will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Reverend Doctor F. Joe Griffith officiating. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives for a visitation Wednesday, August 30, 2023, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m., at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Wildon’s service will be live streamed. Visit his obituary page at www.TwifordFH.com to view the live stream. Twiford Funeral Homes, 405 E. Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is assisting the Forbes family. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.TwifordFH.com.

  

