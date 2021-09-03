Willa Faye Lamb-Mercer, 70 of Elizabeth City, NC departed from this life on Monday, August 30, 2021 at the Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City, NC. Life Celebration Service will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations Chapel. A viewing will take place at the funeral home on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: three daughters, Deidre Mercer-Simmons (Troy) and Chandra Lamb both of Elizabeth City, NC and Qiana Lamb of Winterhaven, FL; one son, Vincent Mercer (Diane) of Barco, NC; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a bonus great-grandson, Masi Alexander of Elizabeth City, NC; her mother, Mary Elizabeth Lee of Elizabeth City, NC; three brothers, Earl Lamb (Berdie) of Elizabeth City, NC, Isaac Lamb (Dottie) and Charlie Nixon (Evelyn) both of Long Island, NY; one sister, Delores Forbes of Baltimore, MD; one brother-in-law, Marvin Mercer of Elizabeth City, NC; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dozier of New York and Adeline Thompson of Delaware; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services have been entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations, Elizabeth City, NC
