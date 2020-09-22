Willard Simpson

Willard Gill Simpson
ELIZABETH CITY - Willard G. "Boozie" Simpson, age 81, of US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC died peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home. Born in Pasquotank County, NC on July 6, 1939 to the late Samuel Haywood Simpson and Eunice Sylvester Simpson, he was the husband of sixty-one years to Ann Cartwright Simpson, a very loving and caring wife. A devout Christian, he was a member and former deacon of Corinth Baptist Church. He retired after thirty-two years with the telephone company. Boozie was a jack of all trades and master craftsman. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he will be greatly missed by all.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Paige Simpson Blackburn and husband Todd of Clayton, NC; three sons, Paul Simpson and wife Cheryl, Martin Simpson and wife Terry, all of Elizabeth City, NC, and Jeffrey Simpson and wife Elaine Vann-Simpson of Sunbury, NC; eight grandchildren, Courtney Simspon, Austin Simpson and fiancee Meg, Josh Simpson and wife Jennifer, Katelynn Sullivan and husband D. J., Nathaniel Simpson and wife Kristen, Hannah Simpson, and Kimber and Karley Blackburn; and four great-grandchildren, Harper Simpson, Haven Simpson, Tatum Sullivann, and Lincoln Sullivan. He was predeceased by a brother, Ronald Simpson.
The family would like to thank his sitters, Kevin Holley, Michelle Badgett, Tracy Chappell, Frances Johnson, Belinda Cooper, and Wanda Williams, Community Hospice, and Dr. Robert Lane for their care of Mr. Simpson.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Corinth Baptist Church officiated by the Rev. Davin Phillips. Immediately following the service, the family will receive friends in the gymnasium of the church. Burial will be in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Corinth Baptist Church Budget, 1035 US 17 South, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 or Alzheimers North Carolina, 2245 Stantonsburg Rd., Greenville, NC 27834. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Simpson family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.