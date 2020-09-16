William Arledge

William Albert Arledge
ELIZABETH CITY - William Albert "Billy" Arledge, 75, of Elizabeth City, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020 in The Citadel of Elizabeth City.
Mr. Arledge was born in LaGrange, GA on October 11, 1944, and was the son of the late James Robert, Sr. and Emma Lou Walburn Arledge. A retired produce manager with Food Lion, he was a member of the Elizabeth City Branch of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Other enjoyments included his love of fishing and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Robert "Bobby" Arledge, Jr.
Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Joyce Betts Arledge; three daughters, Tracy Arledge of Elizabeth City, Kim Bray (Jim) of Hertford, and Tami Foytik (Jeremy) of Powells Point; a sister, Sherri Hudson (Barry); a brother, Terry Arledge (Bette), all of Smyrna, DE; six grandchildren, Cole Bray (Skylar), Dalton Bray, and Elizabeth, Declan, Cullen, and Amelia Foytik; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A private service will be held. Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral and Cremation Providers, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.