William Arthur Davis, Jr, age 74, of Camden, NC died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his home. Born on November 11, 1946 in Elizabeth City, NC to the late William Arthur Davis, Sr. and Iva Riggs Davis, he was the husband of Patricia Askew Davis of the home. He served his country honorably in the U. S. Coast Guard and then worked as an installer/repairman for Century Link. He was a member of Hall Lodge #53, A.F. & A.M. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Davis Bradley (Bryan) and Lorrie Davis Simpson (Robert); a sister, Ann Davis Spivey (Ronnie); five grandchildren, Davis, Miles, Hannah, Mason and Aaron; two great-grandchildren, Lakelynn and Liam; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Twiford Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Wood officiating. The service will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/TwifordFuneralHome. The service will include Military honors rendered by the William Clarence Jackson VFW Post #6060 and with Masonic Rights. The family will greet friends immediately following the service at the funeral home and, at all other times, will be at the residence. A private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the SPCA of Northeastern NC, 102 Enterprise Dr., Elizabeth City, NC or to your local church. Twiford Memorial Chapel, 405 E. Church St., Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Davis family. You may express condolences to the family by visiting www.TwifordFH.com.
