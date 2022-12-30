Deacon William Askew Jr, 72 transitioned to glory on December 25, 2022. Service will be Saturday December 31, 2022 at Bethlehem Apostolic Faith Church of God in Christ at 12 noon. Visitation will be Friday December 30, 2022 at Bethlehem Apostolic Faith Church of God in Christ from 4 to 6. He was born on April 25, 1950 to the late William Shelly Askew and Katie Swain-Askew in Moyock, NC. He was predeceased by his wife, Surely D. Askew, five sisters Ida Askew, Sallie Joyner, Gloria Spence, Idella Darden, Alice Sheck, and a brother Eddie Askew. He was a member of Bethlehem Apostolic Faith Church of God in Christ in Hertford, NC. William joined Bethlehem Apostolic Faith Church of God in Christ and served on the Deacon Ministry until his death. He was a graduate of Currituck Union High School. He served in the US Army for two years. William attended TCC in Virginia Beach, VA and later became a security guard for a private firm in Norfolk, VA. He leaves behind three sisters Shelly Jones (Ellis) of Moyock NC, Corlis Askew of Hertford, NC, Shannon Cooper (Donald) of Moyock, NC. One brother in law Jerry Spence, a Godson Rodney Lightfoot Jr (Shannon) of Charlotte, NC and a goddaughter Jolena Privott of Hertford, NC and a special aunt, Louise Lightfoot (A Sfed vat Uncfeiin. He leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Stallings Funeral Home will be assisting the Askew family.
