William Barclift, Sr., affectionately known as "Pop", departed from this earthly life on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the blessed age of 86. Life Celebration Services will take place on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Community Church, Elizabeth City, NC with Bishop Mac Freshwater, Officiating and his son, Rev. Dr. Michael A. Barclift delivering the words of comfort. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his loving memories: wife, Rubell Barclift of the home; four children, William Earl Barclift, Jr., (Joann) of Hertford, NC, Sheila Spence (Ronald, Sr.,), Wayne Barclift (LoraAnn) and Rev. Dr. Michael A. Barclift (Kimberly) all of Elizabeth City, NC; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sister, Lillian Nixon of Elizabeth City, NC and Joyce Moody of Chestertown, Md; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Professional Services are Entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Care and Cremations.
