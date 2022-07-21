...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North
Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
William (Bill) Henry Brockett, Jr. died at his home in Senoia, Georgia on July 8, 2022 surrounded by family. Bill was born on June 17, 1938 in Raleigh to William H. Brockett and Sue Meyer Brockett. In addition to being predeceased by his parents, he was also predeceased by one brother Robert (Bob), Bill is survived by his wife Linda, four children and six grandchildren. Daughters, Erin Brockett Smith, and Trisha Lowenhiem Richard (Roger); Sons, Ethan Edward Brockett and Todd Lowenheim (Jill), grandsons, Marty, Mitchell, Brandon, Chase, and Ryan; granddaughter Laurie; Bill is also survived by a brother, Richard (Dick) and wife Teresa; a sister- in- law and two brother- in- laws; along with nine nieces or nephews. Bill graduated from Elizabeth City High School in 1956. He continued his education with a year at Duke, then Louisburg College before graduating from Atlantic Christian College (Barton). Upon graduation, he entered The U.S. Marine Corps where he became Captain and piloted C 130s. After military duty Bill became a DC 9 and 767 pilot for Delta Airlines until his retirement in 1997. Throughout his college, military, commercial pilot careers as well as personal life Bill exuded a robust personality and zest for living full speed ahead. This enabled him to leave a trail of many friends throughout his life’s path. A memorial ceremony with cyber connections is planned and will be scheduled at a later date.
