William “Bill” Porter Rembert, Jr., beloved husband, father, and grandfather went home to be with the Lord on May 06, 2022, at the age of 88. He was born in Copperhill, TN on April 08, 1934, to the late William Porter Rembert Sr. and Medley Burnette Rembert. He was also preceded in death by his sibling Wendell Rembert and his wife Maxine Anderson Rembert. William and Maxine were married on June 30, 1957 until Maxine’s passing on May 22, 2021. Bill completed his associate degree in Biblical Studies at East Coast Bible College in Charlotte, NC. Bill and Maxine served as Church of God pastors for nearly 60 years, in various areas of eastern North Carolina until the age of 80 and 82 respectively, at which time they retired and moved to Cleveland, TN. William was deeply devoted to his wife, children, and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. William is survived by one daughter, Karen Rembert Holley (Jeffrey C Holley) of Cleveland; one son, William "Paul" Rembert of California; grandchildren, Hannah Holley, Daniel Holley (Aubrey), and Kayla Rust; and three sisters, Rachel Brown (Bob), Carol Rembert and Sandy Rembert of Blue Ridge, GA. A Remembrance of Life service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Jim Rush Funeral and Cremation Services Wildwood Avenue Chapel, Cleveland Tennessee, with Reverend Jeffrey C. Holley officiating. Interment will follow at Mobile Baptist Church Cemetery in McCaysville, GA with Reverend Guinn Green officiating. You can view the services for Bill by clicking on the link below. https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1652204571183252
