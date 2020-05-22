William Blowe

William Edward "Billy" Blowe
ELIZABETH CITY - William Edward "Billy" Blowe, 51, died on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC.
Billy grew up in Elizabeth City, NC where he lived until recently moving to Greenville, NC. Billy attended public school in Pasquotank County, Albemarle Academy and completed high school at Fork Union Military Academy. He excelled in football in high school and played one season at Chowan College in Murfreesboro, prior to a knee injury. Billy's love for football eventually led him to join the coaching staff at Northeastern High School. Billy worked for over 20 years with the NC Department of Corrections and held the position of Captain for many of them. Billy had a remarkable sense of humor and was very quick on his feet. He had the ability to keep his friends laughing and had an infectious smile that will never be forgotten. Billy loved East Carolina Football and attended home games whenever he could. On summer days, he could be found fishing at Oregon Inlet or just taking in the rays on the beach. He enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family and friends. Billy was smart, fun loving, and a friend to many.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Edward Burkette Blowe. He leaves behind his greatest assets, his three daughters: Whitney, Caroline, and Emilee, of Elizabeth City, whom he loved immensely. They will cherish his life forever. He is also survived by his mother, Glenda Blowe-Roberts, of Valentines, VA; his sister, Lori Blowe Surry and husband Paul Surry; two nieces, Madison and Marlee Surry; a nephew, Gaston Surry, all of Valentines, VA; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 26, at 11:00 a.m. at West Lawn Cemetery, Elizabeth City. A celebration of life and sharing of memories for family and friends will be immediately following the service and the location will be announced at the graveside.
Miller & Van Essendelft, Funeral and Cremation Providers, is assisting the family with arrangements.