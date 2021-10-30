William Boyce

William Edward Boyce
ELIZABETH CITY - William E. "Birdseed" Boyce, 78, of Elizabeth City, NC died Tuesday morning, October 12, 2021 at his residence in the arms of his beloved wife surrounded by his family. He was loved and cherished by his wife, Janice, of fifty-eight years and also by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
He was born on December 4, 1942 to the late Jep Thomas Boyce and Madaline Boyce Toler. He attended Central High School for twelve years, graduating in 1961. As a young man, he mowed lawns every summer and had a paper route with the Daily Advance for many years. On August 13, 1960 a letter to the Editor by a Mr. J. M. Barclift praised William and also his brother, James Boyce, for their outstanding work ethic to deliver his newspaper whether rain or shine. After graduating from high school, he became employed with Motor Bearings and Parts on Water Street. He worked there until 1967. Then he started working at the United States Post Office as a letter carrier. He worked at the Post Office forty-one years and acquired the nickname "Birdseed" because he was always singing and whistling. He was also known by a trademark rooster crow every morning when he came to work. He received several service awards and he also received a Million Miles of Safe Driving Award and Thirty Years of Safe Driving without a Preventable Incident. He had a supervisor that said he wished he could have cloned him. He was loved by all of his patrons. After William retired in 2008 he started playing golf for exercise which he grew to love, especially finding golf balls.
He was a member of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church for sixty-one years. He served as a deacon for over thirty years and was head usher for many years. He sang in the choir and later served on the Worship team. He and his wife Janice served as the Youth Leaders of Pearl Street Pentecostal Church for over thirteen years. He served the International Pentecostal Church of Christ (IPCC), Pentecostal Ambassadors as the Second-Vice President from 1976 - 1984. He served as the President of IPCC mid-Eastern District's Youth and also along with his wife served as the IPCC Eastern Youth Camp Director from 1978 - 1991.
To cherish his memory, he is survived by his wife, Janice Davis Boyce; two daughters, Debbie Willis and husband Donnie and Vestel Pendleton and husband Wayne (deceased) all of Elizabeth City, NC; six grandchildren, Amber Hickman Meads (Tim), Joshua Pendleton, Caitlyn Gardner (Trent), Joel Pendleton (Jamie), Ben Pendleton (Sarah), and Morgan Willis all of Elizabeth City, NC; six great-grandchildren, Jalen Meads, Harper Meads, Garland Pendleton, Bailey Gardner, Jonah Pendleton, and Silas Pendleton; a brother, James Boyce and wife Phyllis; a sister-in-law, Emilee Bowen and husband Jack Bowen (deceased) of Mount Morris, MI; a brother-in-law, Daniel Davis and wife Barbara of Loganville, GA; a sister-in-law, Susan Davis and husband Jimmy (deceased) of Virginia Beach, VA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his late father, Jep T. Boyce; his mother, Madaline Boyce Toler; step-father, Ambrose "Tinse" Toler; his sister, Joyce Ann Jernigan and her husband Jerry Jernigan; and a special niece, Sandra Boyce Osborne.
The family would like to express appreciation to Kaye Simpson for the many hours she assisted in caring for our husband and father and to nurses Pam and Monica at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. A special thanks to all the nurses at Community Home Care and Hospice for the love and care shown for Mr. Boyce.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Pearl Street Pentecostal Church with the Rev. Rick Lowery officiating. Burial will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Twiford Memorial Chapel. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 is serving the family of Mr. Boyce. Memorial donations may be made to the Pearl Street Pentecostal Church Building Fund, P. O Box 602, Elizabeth City, NC 27909. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.