William Brickhouse

William Albert Brickhouse
GRANDY - William Albert Brickhouse or "Buddy" as most knew him died unexpectedly in Norfolk, VA on Thursday September 10, 2020. Buddy was 37. He was a graduate of Currituck County High School and was employed for several years with Lowes Home Improvement in Kill Devil Hills, NC. Buddy was a member of Sharon United Methodist Church. A man of God, Buddy will be remembered for his loving generosity.
Surviving Buddy is his father, Gilbert Jay Brickhouse and his stepmother Stephanie Brickhouse of Virginia Beach, VA; his mother, Sherryl Oliver and Stepfather Charles Oliver of Grandy, NC; Buddy's sister, Christina Brickhouse of Norfolk, VA; one nephew, Trent Sheppard of Pennsylvania; and two nieces, Kaylie Sheppard of Coinjock, NC, and Savanna Brickhouse of Virginia.
The family is honoring Buddy's preference for cremation and there are no plans for services at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family is gratefully directing donations in Buddy's memory directly to Sharon United Methodist Church.
