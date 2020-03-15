William Brinkley

William Earl Brinkley
CAMDEN - William Earl "Bill" Brinkley, age 75, of Lauren Lane, Camden, NC and formerly of Chesapeake, VA died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his residence. He was a native of Camden County born July 6, 1944 to the late Otis Monroe Brinkley, Sr. and Alma Forbes Brinkley. He was the husband of Patricia Brinkley. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served his country honorably in the U.S. Army. After serving, he attended North Carolina State University and graduated from Campbell University. He was owner and operator of a business products company; and retired from the Department of Homeland Security, US Coast Guard Financial Center in Chesapeake, VA. As an active member of Shiloh Baptist Church, he served as a Deacon and held many offices over the years including the Director of the Baptist Men. He spearheaded the Shiloh Baptist Church's Backpack Ministry and provided leadership and energy to this program. He served in many capacities in his community but he was devoted to his work with the Camden Food Pantry. A treasured gift is his baseball hat "Chaplain Shiloh Pool Players". This was gifted by a group of close Christian brothers with whom he worshipped and played pool weekly. He was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge #44 in Chesapeake. He was dedicated to his Lord, his family, his church and his community and was always seeking ways to serve and be a friend.
He is survived by Patricia, his loving wife of fifty-five years; a sister, Nancy Brinkley Carter and husband Don of Elizabeth City, NC; a brother, Carl Simeon Brinkley and wife Kim of Shiloh, NC; nieces, Sarah Ann Hill, Mary Elizabeth Hill and Lisa Brinkley Price; nephew, Rev. Cody Brinkley and wife Ashley; mother in law, Eleanor Collins of Shiloh; sister in law, Dora Hill of Sunbury; godchildren, William S. Riddick, III and Ashley Riddick Nydish; and a host of special nieces and nephews, friends and church family. He was preceded in death by his brother, Otis M. Brinkley, Jr.; father in law, Melvin Collins; and brother in law, John Hill.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 at West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery officiated by Rev. Billy Royal, Rev. Cody Brinkley and Rev. Don Carter. Memorial donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church Backpack Ministry, PO Box 31, Shiloh, NC 27974. Twiford Funeral Home, 405 East Church Street, Elizabeth City, NC is serving the Brinkley family. Online memorial condolences may be sent to the family at www.TwifordFH.com.